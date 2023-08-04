LISBON — An Ogdensburg woman is dead after a single-car crash on State Route 68 that happened Wednesday night.
State police say Rosella M. Turnbull, 58, of Ogdensburg, was a passenger in a gray 2021 Toyota sedan that was traveling west on Brown Road in the town of Lisbon. The driver, William M. Bruyere II, 38, of Denver, Colorado, approached the intersection of Route 68 and Cline Road, failing to observe a stop sign, troopers said.
Bruyere attempted to stop, lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway, striking a tree. He was transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A St. Lawrence County coroner pronounced Turnbull dead at the scene after what troopers described as numerous life-saving measures were performed by local fire and rescue personnel.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the crash. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Heuvelton Fire and Rescue and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
There is an ongoing investigation into the fatal crash, troopers said.
