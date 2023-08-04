Ogdensburg woman dead after car his tree in Lisbon

LISBON — An Ogdensburg woman is dead after a single-car crash on State Route 68 that happened Wednesday night.

State police say Rosella M. Turnbull, 58, of Ogdensburg, was a passenger in a gray 2021 Toyota sedan that was traveling west on Brown Road in the town of Lisbon. The driver, William M. Bruyere II, 38, of Denver, Colorado, approached the intersection of Route 68 and Cline Road, failing to observe a stop sign, troopers said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.