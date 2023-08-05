Camden — A woman and her dog were killed Friday when a vehicle went off a road and hit them in Oneida County, deputies said.
Kathleen MacArthur, 68, was out walking her dog around 3:47 p.m. along Hillsboro Road in the town of Camden when the vehicle struck them, Oneida County deputies said in a news release.
Deputies said the vehicle was driven by James R. Henry, 30, of Camden.
His vehicle ended up in a ditch, deputies said.
MacArthur, of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
No tickets have been issued Friday, deputies said. They are continuing to investigate the crash.
