Parish — A man from Oswego County was killed Thursday when a tree fell on him while he was logging, troopers said.
Eric E. Gardner, 35, of Williamstown, was cutting down trees with his father around 9:10 a.m. off of Route 11 in Parish when his father went back up to his home momentarily, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesperson.
