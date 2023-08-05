Woman rescued after jumping into Black River

Adobe Stock

Parish — A man from Oswego County was killed Thursday when a tree fell on him while he was logging, troopers said.

Eric E. Gardner, 35, of Williamstown, was cutting down trees with his father around 9:10 a.m. off of Route 11 in Parish when his father went back up to his home momentarily, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesperson.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.