Oswego County man gets 20 years for running over his girlfriend
OSWEGO — Juan Rivera sat silent and expressionless as the family of his girlfriend, Rebecca Fink, who he fatally ran over with a car, delivered emotional addresses to the court about their loss.
When given an opportunity to speak at his sentencing Monday, Rivera said nothing.
Even as Oswego County Court Judge Melinda McGunnigle sentenced him to 20 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision, he appeared devoid of emotion.
“Mr. Rivera, I hope you spend the next 20 years thinking about the pain you’ve caused this family,” McGunnigle said as she sentenced Rivera.
In January 2022, Rivera was driving a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the town of Mexico when he crashed and hit a pole. Fink, 36, was a passenger in the vehicle and got out after the accident, and the pair got into an argument that ended with Rivera running over Fink and placing her badly injured body back in the passenger seat, authorities said.
Rivera fled the scene and was later found by a sheriff’s deputy in New Haven.
He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rivera, 47, of Fulton, had decided to take his chances with a jury and was scheduled to go on trial, but he abruptly changed his mind and instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. In exchange, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 17 to 21 years. The maximum possible sentence is 25 years.
Friends and family of Fink filled one whole side of the public gallery in court Monday.
Two family members spoke before sentencing, including Justin Olson, Fink’s nephew, who said his aunt was a loving mother who always knew how to make people laugh.
“I know that she wouldn’t want anyone in the family to live with hearts full of hatred,” he said.
Haley Thompson, the oldest of Fink’s seven children, said she was in disbelief when she first learned what had happened to her mother and described seeing her in a hospital bed, covered in bruises and hooked up to machines.
“The pain that comes with losing someone you love is indescribable,” she said. “It’s not just losing her, it’s all the memories we could have had.”
Fink won’t be there for countless important moments, Thompson said, such as when she walks across the stage at her high school graduation next year. And her younger children won’t remember her when they grow up.
“I’m not going to stand here and say she was this perfect person,” Thompson said. “She wasn’t, but she tried, and she was a loving mother.”
More than anything, Fink deserves peace, Thompson said.
“She always has, but unfortunately the world is a cruel place,” she said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, who appeared in court with Assistant District Attorney Laura Twichell, commended the sheriff’s office for its work on a difficult investigation that he said was made more difficult by Rivera’s lies, saying Rivera had fabricated a story about Fink being intoxicated and feigned ignorance about what had actually happened to her.
“Could she have been saved?” he said. “We’ll never know.”
Moody said Rivera’s claim that he was taking Fink to the hospital was patently false, that he had a cellphone with him and that he drove by numerous places he could have stopped for help, including a fire station.
“Any remorse the defendant claims to have is far too little, far too late,” he said.
Rivera, who was wearing a jail uniform and in handcuffs and leg restraints, didn’t speak. His lawyer, Tom Christopher, said they would rely on their previous conversations with the court.
McGunnigle said she had read the pre-sentencing report and called Rivera’s actions “selfish” and said he had taken “very little responsibility,” noting he had an extensive criminal history full of violent acts.
“And Mr. Moody was right,” she said. “You just told lie after lie.”
Rivera prevented sheriff’s deputies and paramedics from realizing the full extent of Fink’s injuries and it was only the sure-footed handling of the situation by deputies that led to Fink receiving medical treatment, she said.
After McGunnigle sentenced Rivera, two deputies stood him up and immediately led him out of the courtroom.
