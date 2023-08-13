Mexico — An Oswego County teacher has been accused of stealing over $4,000 from work, authorities said.
William J. Fisher, 72, of Fulton, who worked for CiTi BOCES in Mexico, did not provide three tutoring sessions to students as he was supposed to, according to a State Police news release.
An audit found Fisher falsified his time sheets, paying himself an extra $4,409 between January and September 2022, according to a news release from the state Comptroller’s Office.
He was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree falsifying business records, and fourth-degree corrupting the government, troopers said.
Fischer was suspended from the district, troopers said.
