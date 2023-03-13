FOWLER — A Parishville man is facing several charges after he was found in possession of heroin and fentanyl Saturday.
State police said Ryan M. Gibson, 31, was stopped Saturday at 10:46 a.m. and in the car they found the drugs.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
He was charged by the Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Community Stabilization Unit.
He faces third-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, third-dgree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and several traffic tickets.
Gibson was arraigned in the Town of Fowler Court and Released on his own Recognizance.
The New York State Police were assisted by the United States Border Patrol and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
