Person arrested after Midtown Towers fire

City of Watertown fire truck in May 21, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A fire at Midtown Towers in Watertown on Friday led to a person’s arrest, Watertown City Fire Department Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said.

City police said as of around noon Friday they could not provide any further information.

