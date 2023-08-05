CLAYTON — One person is dead after a truck crashed through a fence, into a large tree and caught fire in Clayton, troopers say.
At 4:38 a.m. Saturday, state police in Alexandria Bay were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire near 17643 County Route 181 in the town of Clayton.
As the Clayton Fire Department arrived on scene, the truck had been fully engulfed and had been burning for an extended period of time, according to a news release from state troopers.
It appears that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Route 181 when it crossed the westbound lane, exited the roadway, struck a wooden fence and then a large tree. “The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to become engulfed in fire,” the release states.
Once the Clayton Fire Department extinguished the fire, a set of human remains were found in the drivers area, troopers said.
The name of the driver is not being released until a positive identification can be made.
The investigation is continuing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.