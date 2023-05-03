WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pierrepont man after deputies responded to a Route 11 residence in the town of Leray for a report of a burglary on Tuesday night.
Police say the victim’s house had been entered, personal items had been stolen, and a blue 2011 Jeep Compass was stolen from the garage.
Later that night, a state trooper noticed a vehicle that had spray paint obscuring the rear license plate. During a vehicle stop, police said they determined it was the stolen Jeep, spray-painted black in an apparent attempt to disguise the vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
State police ticketed Francis T. Green, 45, from the vehicle stop before turning him over to the sheriff’s office. He was charged by the sheriff’s office with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
Police say there were two adults and a child in the vehicle.
Mr. Green was arraigned in Watertown City Court acting as a Centralized Arraignment Part Wednesday morning and is being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail.
Police say Mr. Green is a probationer in St. Lawrence County with a warrant for an unrelated charge from the Potsdam Police Department.
In addition to presumed stolen property that was recovered from the vehicle, other items that police presume to be stolen were recovered from two separate hotel rooms in the towns of Pamelia and Leray.
Police say the investigation is continuing and more charges may be pending.
