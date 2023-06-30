WATERTOWN — State police announced they will increase patrols in order to crack down on drunk and drugged driving in addition to other driving infractions this holiday weekend.
The special enforcement began at 6 p.m. Friday and will run through 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols during the enforcement period.
Troopers will also be on the lookout for people who are using their phones and other electrical devices.
State police are also reminding drivers to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they are on New York roadways.
Troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles during the operation.
Last year’s Fourth of July enforcement saw troopers statewide issuing 11,873 total tickets, 187 DWI arrests, 775 crashes, including two fatalities.
“The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli in a news release.
The Fourth of July initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
The “Have a Plan” app is available on Apple, Droid, and Windows smartphones that enables New Yorkers to call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. The app will also provide information on DWI laws and penalties, and also provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000, the news release states.
State police and GTSC recommend the following tips to prevent impaired driving:
Plan a safe way home before the event begins;
Prior to drinking, designate a sober driver;
Those that are impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;
Use the community’s sober ride program;
Don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement if you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired;
If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them where they are going safely.
