Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray stands outside Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. in Potsdam, while officers execute a search warrant inside. He said the truck bed is loaded with contraband that the store should not have been selling. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray stands outside Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. in Potsdam, while officers execute a search warrant inside. He said the truck bed is loaded with contraband that the store should not have been selling. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Legend Dream Exotics and Tobac 01, 63 Market St., shows signs inside of police executing a search warrant tied to allegations of illegal cannabis sales. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Canton Village Police removed boxes marked evidence from the back of Canton Tobacco Shop at 39 Main St. and loaded them into a police vehicle Thursday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Law enforcement agencies are executing search warrants at unlicensed cannabis shops throughout St. Lawrence County.
Shortly before noon on Thursday, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said “it’s a multi-agency detail that’s countywide” that is “ongoing at this time.” He declined to answer further questions, citing the ongoing enforcement action. He will release more details at a news conference in Canton at 10 a.m. Friday.
In an emailed statement to the local press sent out Thursday afternoon, Bigwarfe said officers around the county are executing search warrants stemming from “the illegal sale of marihuana and narcotics with some sales to underage individuals.” He said the coordinated effort has been code named “Operation Trip Around the County.”
Social media users on Thursday morning reported seeing law enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol outside of two unlicensed dispensaries in the village of Massena – Famous A and Remedy.
The situation in Massena could be complicated by the ongoing land claim lawsuit. State cannabis law allowed federally recognized Native governments to run their own cannabis licensing program within their respective territories. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has claim to a piece of land in the village referred to as the Massena Square Mile, although that case is far from settled.
Police executed two search warrants on Thursday afternoon in Potsdam. One was for Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. The other was for Legend Dream Exotics and Tobac 01 at 63 Market St.
Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray declined to say if any arrests were made, referring a reporter to Friday’s press conference. Outside of Ash Exotics, the bed of a village of Potsdam truck was loaded with cardboard boxes. The chief said the boxes contained contraband that the store should not have been selling.
In downtown Canton, Canton Tobacco Shop at 39 Main St. was also searched Thursday afternoon. Police there used a prybar to gain entry. Shortly after, police were taking boxes out of the back of the store and loading them into their cruiser.
