Law enforcement agencies are executing search warrants at unlicensed cannabis shops throughout St. Lawrence County.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said “it’s a multi-agency detail that’s countywide” that is “ongoing at this time.” He declined to answer further questions, citing the ongoing enforcement action. He will release more details at a news conference in Canton at 10 a.m. Friday.

Unlicensed cannabis shops raided

Canton Village Police vehicle parked in front of Canton Tobacco Shop on June 29 at 39 Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Unlicensed cannabis shops raided

Also raided in Potsdam on Thursday afternoon as part of a countywide crackdown on illegal cannabis shops was Legend Dream Exotics and Tabac 01 at 63 Market St. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Unlicensed cannabis shops raided

Patrons of Canton Tobacco Shop at 39 Main St. were locked out on Thursday as Village Police executed a warrant inside. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
