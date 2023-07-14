Andrew M. Bracewell, 21, of Castorland, was charged with felony first degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on June 22 for an incident that took place “on or about May 6.”
According to a news release from the office, the incident that led to the charges took place in the town of Denmark and involved a juvenile victim.
Bracewell held on $1,500 cash bail and an order of protection was issued for the victim.
Allen J. Laparr, 44, Harrisville, was charged with three felonies — aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% with a prior and DWI with a previous conviction within the past 10 years — as well as misdemeanor circumventing an interlock device.
According to the state police’s online activity log, Laparr was in a “personal injury” accident on April 30 in the town of Pitcairn and was charged on Wednesday afternoon in Gouverneur.
Timothy A. Baker, 41, of Highland, was charged with driving while intoxicated by the Sheriff’s Office following an accident on Brantingham Road in the town of Greig.
Baker allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into a telephone pole according to the office’s news release on the July 3 incident.
Deputies allege Baker appeared intoxicated at the scene and failed field sobriety tests after which he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .13% when tested at the Public Safety Building.
He was released with tickets to return to the Greig Town Court.
Shaun K. Elliott, 37, of Castorland, was charged with felony second-degree burglary of a dwelling on July 6 by state police.
The alleged incident that led to the charge took place on May 10 in the town of Boonville according to the police’s online activity log.
Hannah M. Gladle, 23, of Harrisville, was charged with first offence DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police activity log online, Gladle was stopped while driving in Carthage on May 6 at about 2:30 a.m.
She was issued a ticket to appear in village court at a later date.
Justin A. Nellenback, 24, of Boonville, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief relating to property valued greater than $250 and misdemeanor aggravated harassment for communicating a threat by state police.
Nellenback was charged at a location in the town of Watson on June 30, the same day as the domestic dispute according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
Joshua M. Larkins, 29, of Harrisville was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt of court for disobeying a court order of protection by state police.
Larkins was charged on June 28 as a result of a domestic dispute called into the police in the town of Lyonsdale. Larkins was charged the following day.
No further details were provided.
Kyle M. Poore, 36, homeless, was charged with resisting arrest and violating parole by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office when someone called in a “suspicious person” complaint for Lowdale Road in the town of Lyonsdale on Tuesday.
Mr. Poore was ticketed and held at county jail on the warrant.
He had served a five year sentence in state prison and was released in 2022.
