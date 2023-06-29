Recent law enforcement activity in Lewis County

Andrew M. Bracewell, 21, Castorland, was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on June 22 after an investigation into a report of child abuse.
According to the sheriff’s office news release, the alleged incident took place in the town of Denmark on May 6 involving a juvenile victim.
Bracewell was held in jail on $1,500 cash bail and an order of protection was issued for the victim.
Nathan D. Hotchkiss, 35, Carthage, was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree criminal sex act with a victim less than 11 years old for an incident that allegedly took place in Croghan earlier that morning, state police said.
Hotchkiss was held in custody by law enforcement according to the online police activity log.
No further details were provided.
Gwendolyn P. Holton, 32, Castorland, was charged with aggravated first-offense driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony, state police said.
According to the police’s online activity log, Holton was driving in Carthage on Tuesday afternoon when she was stopped.
Matthew L. Lyndaker, 46, Turin, was charged with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated on Friday, state police said.
According to the police’s online activity log, Lyndaker was stopped while driving in the town of Lowville.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later time.
Kodie M. Perrin, 32, Bloomfield, was charged with first-offense misdemeanors for DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08%.
Perrin was stopped in the town of West Turin by state police on Thursday night.
According to the police’s online activity log, an investigation is pending and a ticket to appear in court issued.
Joseph M. Rether, 59, Camden, was charged with three felonies — assault with the intention of causing physical injury with a weapon, first degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm as well as misdemeanor second-degree menacing with a weapon.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the charges resulted from an incident in the town of Osceola at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday.
Daniel E. Moore, 44, Port Leyden, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, driving an unregistered vehicle and for refusing to take a breath test by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Moore was stopped on Quarry Street in Port Leyden for a traffic violation at about 7:43 p.m. on June 16.
After allegedly failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the county Public Safety Building to be processed.
Moore was issued a ticket to appear in the Leyden Town Court at a later date.
Christopher R. Rocker, 29, Glenfield, was charged June 12 with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief with the intention of damaging property, both misdemeanors, state police said.
According to the police’s online activity log, the incident that led to the charges took place in West Carthage on June 7.
Rocker was released on his own recognizance.
Dillon K. Hutchinson, 35, Copenhagen, was charged June 10 with DWI and aggravated DWI — both misdemeanor first offenses, state police said.
According to the police’s online activity log, Hutchinson was pulled over on June 10 just after 11 p.m. and was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No other information was provided.
Brad J. Bourcy, 50, Lowville, was charged with misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, state police said.
The police’s online activity log indicated the alleged child abuse incident that led to the charge took place on Jan. 12.
Bourcy was issued a ticket to appear in court.
No further details were provided.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.