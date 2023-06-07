Greg A. Hughes, 45, Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over 0.1% and ticketed for open containers and various traffic violations about 1 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Hughes was allegedly speeding on State Route 12 in the town of Harrisburg when deputies pulled him over.
He reportedly “appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests before registering a .15% blood alcohol content at the county Public Safety Building.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Harrisburg Town Court at a later date.
Justine E. Hodkinson, 30, was charged with DWI oabout 3:15 a.m. May 28 by a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy.
According to the deputy’s report, Ms. Hodkinson crashed her vehicle on Rumble Road in the town of Lyonsdale when she went off the road on a curve and struck an embankment.
After allegedly failing field sobriety tests at the scene, she registered .17% blood alcohol content at the county Public Safety building.
She was issued tickets returnable to the Lyonsdale Town Court at a later date.
Nicole M. Walseman, 39, Carthage, was charged with DWI after being stopped on South State Street in Lowville at 2:53 a.m. May 27 by sheriff’s deputies after she allegedly failed to stop at a stop light.
Ms. Walseman had a BAC of .15%
She was issued a ticket to appear in the Lowville Town Court at a later date.
Jered E. Morrison, 45, Lowville, was charged with first-offense DWI and first offense driving with a BAC higher than .08% by the state police at about 1:44 a.m. May 28.
He was stopped while driving in the town of Watson and issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date, according to the police’s online activity log.
Daniel P. Monnat, 28, Croghan, was charged with first-degree felony contempt of court, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief and a second-degree harassment violation by the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office’s news release, the charges stemmed from Mr. Monnat’s involvement in an alleged domestic dispute that turned physical despite a valid protection order for the other person in the dispute against Monnat.
He was arraigned in the Watson Town Court and held in the county jail on $2,000 bail.
Briana R. Metzler, 37, Boonville, was charged with 12 counts of felony forgery of official documents in Lowville by state police.
The charges were filed on May 22 and Ms. Metzler was released on her own recognizance.
No further details were provided.
