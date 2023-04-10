Randy R. Grimmer, 40, Watson, was charged with second-degree contempt of court for allegedly violating a protection order on Sunday morning.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the charge, Mr. Grimmer issued a ticket to appear in Watson Town Court at a later date.
Robert G. Hoch, 54, Beaver Falls, was charged by state police with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Hoch was stopped in the town of Croghan at about 8:40 p.m.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Skylee M. Lavalley, 19, Watertown, was charged by state police with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment in the town of Lowville.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Lavalley’s charge related to threatening someone.
Justin J. Munger, 35, Castorland, was charged by state police with felony third-degree criminal mischief on April 6.
He was released on his own recognizance.
