Willard E. Bailey, 32, of Lowville, was charged with a felony third-degree criminal sex act lacking consent and misdemeanor obstruction of breathing by applying pressure by the state police on Wednesday.
According to the police’s online activity log, the alleged rape took place on July 29 at 5:41 a.m. in the town of New Bremen.
He was held in county jail on the charge.
No further details were provided.
Kyle M. Poore, 36, of Glenfield, was charged with two felonies for criminally possessing a weapon and stolen properties along with an additional misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property charge by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office’s news release, Poore allegedly had a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition that were reported stolen in his possession.
Because he has been convicted of a felony in the past, Poore cannot legally have a weapon.
He is being held without bail for violating his parole.
Brittney A. Kirk, 36, of Port Leyden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, by the Sheriff’s Office on July 13 for an incident that took place on Walker Road in the town of Leyden at 2 a.m. the day before.
According to the county Sheriff’s Office news release, “it appeared (Kirk) had broken into a rear door” of the home and taken $1,000 cash and, according to video footage and the ensuing investigation, caused damage to a door and multiple windows.
Kirk was held on $10,000 cash bail.
Chad M. Gaffney, 40, of Copenhagen, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree strangulation, both felonies, and two misdemeanors: third-degree assault and fourth degree criminal mischief by the county sheriff’s office.
According to the news release on the incident, Gaffney allegedly fled the Loud Street apartment he shared with his wife on the afternoon of July 26 before police arrived after a call about domestic abuse, accusing him of not allowing his wife to leave the apartment for three days, during which he is accused of strangling her multiple times and preventing her from calling 911 for help.
He was held without bail after arraignment.
In Oct. 2021, Gaffney was charged with felony criminal mischief and five misdemeanors including weapons charges, unlawful imprisonment and preventing an emergency call in a domestic abuse incident in which he was accused of punching and slapping his then-girlfriend in addition to other abusive acts.
He was on parole at that time after being released from prison the November prior after serving time for a 2018 conviction on drug and grand larceny charges.
In 2012, he was convicted of assaulting his wife and served a year in state prison.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.