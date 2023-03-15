Dale G. Chapin, 59, of Norfolk, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Tuesday following a report of a physical altercation at a residence on Route 37B in Louisville.
State police conducted an investigation and determined that Mr. Chapin entered an enclosed area of the residence and refused to leave after being asked multiple times. According to the report, the victim then went outside to confront Mr. Chapin which led to a physical altercation.
Mr. Chapin allegedly struck the victim in the face causing the victim’s glasses to break. He then fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
State police located Mr. Chapin and arrested him. He was released on an appearance ticket for Louisville Town Court.
Brian D. Webb, 41, of Russell, was charged with trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Monday following a complaint regarding a man walking around a camp property located on Blackmer Road in Russell.
State police said they were shown video footage of a man going onto the property that is posted with no trespass signs and were able to identify him as Mr. Webb.
After locating Mr. Webb, state police interviewed him regarding the incident and placed him under arrest. While searching Mr. Webb, state police allegedly found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, identified as methamphetamine and a glass smoking device.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Russell Town Court.
