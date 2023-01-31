Darryl S. Boshane, 27, of Gouvenuer, and Albert E. Bevins, 30, of Madrid, were charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal trespass on Wednesday following a traffic stop.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Route 11 in Canton and say Mr. Bevins and Mr. Boshane fled their vehicle on foot. Deputies said they later located the two on an enclosed porch of a nearby residence that they did not have permission to be on.
Both Mr. Bevins and Mr. Boshane were issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Jacob L. Seguin, 23, of Chase Mills, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and failure to keep right after an investigation into a property damage crash on County Route 31 on Saturday.
Following the crash, Mr. Seguin was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.20%, police said. He was issued appearance tickets for Madrid Town Court.
Travis L. Berkley, 33, of Harrisville was charged by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, second-degree facilitated aggravated unlicensed operator, and dirty or covered license plate on Thursday following a traffic stop.
A state police officer was traveling on Route 3 when he observed a vehicle with the license plate covered. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Mr. Berkley, who was allegedly showing signs of drug impairment.
Mr. Berkley was then found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested after police say he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the Star Lake Police Department for processing and released on appearance tickets for Fine Town Court.
