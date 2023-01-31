Darryl S. Boshane, 27, of Gouvenuer, and Albert E. Bevins, 30, of Madrid, were charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal trespass on Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Route 11 in Canton and say Mr. Bevins and Mr. Boshane fled their vehicle on foot. Deputies said they later located the two on an enclosed porch of a nearby residence that they did not have permission to be on.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.