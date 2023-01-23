HERMON — Jeffery D. Bogrette, 35, Richville, was charged with third degree grand larceny on Saturday after allegedly stealing a vehicle.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating a report of an crash that occurred on the Rock Hollow Road in Hermon when they found Mr. Bogrette to be in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
