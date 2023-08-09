HENDERSON — State police say that a Sackets Harbor woman has been charged after driving her vehicle into Shady Pines Bar and Grill in Henderson early Wednesday morning.
Police say that a 2022 Jeep Cherokee operated by Stephanie R. Pittavino, 35, backed up from the parking spot at a high rate of speed and struck the side of the restaurant at 7641 Route 3 and drove through its exterior wall.
