SARANAC LAKE — A Saranac Lake woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Indian Lake.
Ann M. Favro, 57, was charged by state police with second-degree murder, a felony, after officers discovered the body of 32-year-old David J. Chenier, according to a press release.
Chenier’s body was found when troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Big Brook Road at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, police said, and later Favro was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop. She was arraigned in Indian Lake Town Court and remanded to the Hamilton County jail in Lake Pleasant without bail.
An autopsy was conducted Monday at Glens Falls Hospital on Chenier, and it was determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the chest and neck. Pathologist Michael Sikirica has ruled the manner of death a homicide, according to police.
Public posts on social media accounts belonging to Chenier and Favro indicate that the two knew one another and may have been related.
State police did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information about how Chenier and Favro knew one another or exactly where Chenier’s body was found.
State police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 518-873-2750.
