Oswego — Several people have been taken to hospitals, including one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in Oswego County early Sunday afternoon, deputies said.
The crash, reported at 1:13 p.m., has closed State Route 104 between County Route 89 and West Lake Road, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The accident occurred on State Route 104 near Crestwood Drive in the town of Oswego.
