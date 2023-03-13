According to the report, Mr. Gibson allegedly was found to be in the possession of a quantity of illegal heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.
Mr. Gibson was charged by the Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Community Stabilization Unit. He was arraigned in the Fowler Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
State police were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol and St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force on this case.
CANTON — Miguel Perdomo, 38, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs following a disabled vehicle complaint on U.S. Highway 11 on Monday.
After an investigation, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies found Mr. Perdomo to be allegedly driving the vehicle while impaired by drugs.
He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Canton Town Court at a later date and was released to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol for pending federal charges.
STOCKHOLM — Jason M. Snyder, 36, of St. Regis Falls, was charged with four counts of animal cruelty on Friday following an investigation into an incident that took place on Feb. 24.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation which revealed that Mr. Snyder was in care of two dogs and two cats for three months and allegedly failed to provide the animals with the proper sustenance in the form of food, water, and veterinary intervention which led to their death.
Mr. Snyder was given an appearance ticket to appear in the Stockholm Town Court at a later date.
