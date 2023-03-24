OGDENSBURG — Robert D. Brown, 35, Ogdensburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicle and traffic law violations on Friday following a traffic stop on New York Avenue.
During an investigation conducted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, Mr. Brown was allegedly found to be intoxicated but refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content.
He was issued tickets returnable to the Ogdensburg Town Court at a later date.
OSWEGATCHIE — Kevin M. Austin, 56, Oswegatchie, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to keep right following a traffic stop on the Haggert Road on Wednesday.
Mr. Austin is set to appear at the Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.
