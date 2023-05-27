State police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release. The special enforcement period started Friday and runs through Tuesday. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from highways, the release stated.
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by state police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown.
