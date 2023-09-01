State police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend
State police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend
The state police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Labor Day weekend.
According to a news release issued Friday by state police, Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic throughout the state, and this increased flow of traffic also brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and fatalities and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from highways in the state.
“Traffic safety is a top priority, and each day Troopers work to ensure the well-being of all those who utilize New York’s roadways. Our goal during this enforcement is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others,” state police acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in the release. “Our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove reckless drivers from our roads and hold them accountable for their actions. I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their support in conducting pivotal traffic enforcement such as this.”
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by state police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend, the release said, and troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.
This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list, according to the release, and it also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.
On Labor Day weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 191 people for DWI, issued 9,580 total tickets, and investigated 140 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities, the release said.
