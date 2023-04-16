PULASKI — A swimmer was swept down the Salmon River in Oswego County on Saturday after jumping in the water, troopers said.
The 28-year-old man was stranded in the middle of the river around 4:52 p.m. near the Black Hole Fishing Access at 48 Riverview Drive in the village of Pulaski, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
The man was trapped on a log damn when troopers and firefighters arrived at the river, said Tom Newton, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
The river’s current was too strong, so the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office’s police helicopter, Air1, was called to help with the rescue, Mr. Keller said.
Air 1 could not rescue the man from the ground, Newton said. The helicopter hovered a foot over the water and a deputy, secured by a harness, pulled the man from the damn, he said.
Newton said deputies secured the man onto the landing skids of Air 1 before he was safely lifted into the cockpit.
The man was taken to a field near a local elementary school and declined medical treatment, Newton said.
