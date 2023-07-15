THERESA — A woman is dead after a one vehicle car crash on Friday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Department stated that patrols arrived on scene and found a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer that struck a tree head-on near 40009 County Route 21 in the town of Theresa.
They say the sole occupant of the vehicle, Dawn M. Sharpstene, 63, from Theresa, was found dead in the vehicle.
“It appears Sharpstene was traveling in a southerly direction when she drifted off the left shoulder of the roadway striking the tree,” a news release states.
A passerby found the crash and police say there is no indication that any other vehicles were involved.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Jefferson County 911, state police, Theresa Fire Department, Indian River Ambulance, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner and Wills Wrecker Service.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
