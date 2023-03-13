OSWEGATCHIE — A traffic stop on State Highway 812 Friday resulted in three Ogdensburg residents being charged with possessing methamphetamine, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies charged Bernard W. Huntley, 51; Daniel V. Dominie, 50; and Ashley M. Williams, 27, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in the town of Oswegatchie on State Highway 812 when the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit Shelly alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. Mr. Dominie was additionally charged with a second count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
