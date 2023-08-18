Traffic light was out at time of rollover crash

Police say the traffic light was not functioning at the time of this crash on Monday in the city. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Prior to a crash that injured at least one person on the corner of Clinton and Sherman streets on Monday, the traffic light at the intersection was out/not functioning, city police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said Tuesday.

Giaquinto also further described the injuries on Tuesday saying that one man had a minor head injury, and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

