WATERTOWN — Prior to a crash that injured at least one person on the corner of Clinton and Sherman streets on Monday, the traffic light at the intersection was out/not functioning, city police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said Tuesday.
Giaquinto also further described the injuries on Tuesday saying that one man had a minor head injury, and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.
“Everyone appeared to be fine, in spite of the entrapment,” he said.
No injuries were reported in the other vehicle that was involved.
Both drivers are deemed to be at fault, Giaquinto said, as when a light is out, it is the responsibility of both drivers to treat the intersection as a stop sign.
The rules of the road indicate that if a traffic light is out, drivers must treat the intersection as a four-way stop and people must follow right of way laws with stop signs, he added.
“It’s our understanding that the accident is under investigation. National Grid is preparing to assist law enforcement with any information that is requested,” Strategic Communications Manager for National Grid Jared Paventi said in a prepared statement.
He also added that National Grid will have no further comment on the matter at this time.
It is not yet known why the traffic light was out.
