EDWARDS — State police arrested William W. Church, 41, Edwards, on Monday for second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.
At around 8:53 a.m. Monday, troopers were called to a residence on River Road in Edwards for a domestic dispute. Police reported that Mr. Church and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical when Mr. Church pushed the victim into the corner of the bed and grabbed the victim’s throat.
