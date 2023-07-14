GOUVERNEUR — State police say a Gouverneur woman caused brain injuries to a 5-month-old child by shaking the baby because the infant was crying.
Tiara K. Allen, 25, was charged Thursday by troopers with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers said Allen was charged following an investigation that determined that at about 9:40 a.m. July 7, she was taking care of her boyfriend’s 5-month-old child at their residence on Sand Road in the town of Fowler.
Police allege Allen became frustrated with the child’s incessant crying and began to shake the child. Shortly thereafter, the child became unresponsive and was taken to Gouverneur Hospital.
Troopers said that due to the severity of the injuries, the child was taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Syracuse, where the child was diagnosed with anoxic brain injury, which results from the brain being deprived of oxygen, and subdural hematomas, or bleeding on the brain, as result of Allen’s actions.
The victim is still being monitored at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, but is listed in stable condition, according to troopers.
Allen was arraigned in Fowler Town Court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
