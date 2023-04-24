CANTON — Two people were charged with selling alcohol to minors following a compliance check run by the Canton Police Department with the New York State Liquor Authority and the SUNY Canton Police Department.
Police checked eight locations using an underage buyer during the operation.
Rohit Kumar, 23, Potsdam, working at Indian Express, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person younger than 21.
Kathryn Plunkett, 20, Darien, Connecticut, working at the Tick Tock, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person younger than 21.
Both were issued May 15 appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
According to the release from Canton police, the New York State Liquor Authority will follow up with the businesses.
The underage buyer in these operations may not lie about their age and must provide their real ID, which shows they are younger than 21 when asked.
The six businesses that were found to be in compliance were: Bessette’s Liquor and Wine, Riverside Liquors, Shoulette’s Redemption Depot, The Hoot Owl, The Stadium and Ye Olde Liquors.
