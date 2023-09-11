MORLEY — Two people were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after their home caught fire Monday afternoon.
Morley Fire Chief Wayne L. Morrison said firefighters were dispatched around 12:07 p.m. after a neighbor saw the flames, heard screaming coming from the singlewide trailer and called 911.
Morrison said firefighters quickly arrived and saw “heavy fire coming out of one bedroom,” which took about 10 minutes to get under control. He said 15 to 20 firefighters responded from Morley, Canton and Rensselaer Falls fire departments.
The occupants, husband and wife John and Teri White were each taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital to be treated for severe smoke inhalation. They had two pet dogs, one of which died in the fire. The other survived.
The cause remains under investigation. It’s not considered suspicious. Morrison said they’re looking into the possibility that it was electrical.
Fire officials said the trailer is a total loss.
