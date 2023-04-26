WATERTOWN — A Utica woman has been charged with trying to use counterfeit bills at three Walmart stores in the north country.
Starmecca K. Belton, 32, was charged by state police Monday with five counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, four counts of fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony, and four counts of petit larceny in connection with a March 4 complaint.
