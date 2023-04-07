SAINT ARMAND — A Watertown man was among two people arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and heroin during a traffic stop Thursday evening, state police said.
State police arrested Joshua W. Quintana, 29 of Watertown, and Clyde F. Parker, 38 of Harrietstown, for criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and unlawful possession cannabis.
The two were in a blue 2013 Chevrolet sedan on Route 3 in Saint Armand when troopers noticed their inspection sticker was expired, prompting the vehicle stop. While conducting the stop troopers found Quintana had an active warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department, so he was detained and searched him, finding methamphetamine. Troopers who searched the vehicle found additional drug paraphernalia, later identified as heroin.
Quintana and Parker were arrested and taken to State Police at Ray Brook for processing. They were held in Essex County Jail for a pre-arraignment hold.
