WATERTOWN — Jason C. Roshia, 43, Burdick Street in Watertown, was charged by city police May 5 with sex abuse for sexual contact with a juvenile younger than 11 years old, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident occurred in March 2019. No further information was provided by police.
