WATERTOWN – A Watertown man is dead after a motorcycle and truck collided Thursday night.
Orion S. Burke, 45, of Watertown, was operating a motorcycle and struck a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway on Route 3 near County Route 143 in the town of Rutland, according to a news release from state police.
Burke was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at Samaritan Medical Center.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the pickup truck as 38-year-old Jonathan Mills, of Watertown. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the pickup.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by state police, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Black River Fire and Ambulance, Felts Mills Fire Department and the town of Rutland Fire Department.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.
