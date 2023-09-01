Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash with pickup

WATERTOWN – A Watertown man is dead after a motorcycle and truck collided Thursday night.

Orion S. Burke, 45, of Watertown, was operating a motorcycle and struck a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway on Route 3 near County Route 143 in the town of Rutland, according to a news release from state police.

