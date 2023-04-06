MASSENA — A West Virginia man, who police claim was driving while intoxicated, led officers on a brief chase early Tuesday morning on Route 37B.
State police said Zachary R. Johnson, 25, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was arrested on several charges and tickets following the 2:37 a.m. incident.
Police said troopers saw a blue 2015 Nissan Juke speeding on Route 37B in Massena, and when they activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver failed to comply.
When the vehicle finally stopped, troopers interviewed and identified Johnson as the driver. Police did not say how long the pursuit lasted.
“While speaking with Johnson an odor of an alcoholic beverage came from the inside of the vehicle,” police said. He failed sobriety tests and was taken to the state police station in Massena where a breath sample resulted in a 0.21% blood alcohol content.
He faces the charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle, and issued tickets for speeding, unsafe moving from lane, alcohol in a motor vehicle, no seat belt and obstructed view.
He is due in Louisville Town Court in May.
