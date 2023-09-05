A Port Henry woman was killed Monday in a head-on collision on the Northway — Interstate 87 — in the southbound lane in the town of Lewis, according to a news release from state police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed Brian M. O’Leary, 37, of East Millinocket, Maine, was driving a 2019 Ford F150 truck the wrong way (northbound) in the southbound lanes.
Dale N. Groshans, 66, of Port Henry, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, with passenger Kathy J. Groshans, 47 of Port Henry, and two young boys, ages 4 and 7, who were in the back seat, police said.
Dale Groshans was driving southbound on Interstate 87 when the two vehicles collided head-on and Kathy J. Groshans was pronounced dead at the scene by an Essex County coroner, police said.
Dale was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington Vermont, for treatment of a head injury. He was listed in stable condition, police said.
The 4-year-old and 7-year-old boys were flown to University of Vermont Medical Center with internal injuries, police said. Both children are listed in stable condition.
O’Leary was flown by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries, police said. He is suffering head trauma, and internal injuries and is listed in very critical condition.
An autopsy was scheduled today be conducted on Kathy Groshans at Glens Falls Hospital by pathologist, doctor Michael Sikirica, police said.
Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.