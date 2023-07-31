Woman rescued after jumping into Black River

WATERTOWN — First responders rescued a woman Sunday night who had jumped from the Pearl Street bridge into the Black River.
City Fire Battalion Chief Ronald Wareham said in a statement that witnesses reported seeing the woman jump into the river at about 8:45 p.m. and responding units were told that the woman was being swept downstream.
Firefighters and city police on the north bank of the river were able to locate the woman clinging to branches along the shore. Responders were able to make contact with her and pull her to shore, according to the chief.
As responders were gaining access on the riverbank, other fire units were launching a swift water rescue boat from Factory Park. The chief said due to the extreme terrain in the shore and the woman’s physical condition, she was taken by boat back to Factory Park for treatment by emergency medical services and then taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service to Samaritan Medical Center
