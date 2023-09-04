OSWEGATCHIE — Troopers charged Sean M. Montalvo, 24, Ogdensburg, with one count of first-degree assault following a report of a pedestrian being hit Sunday by a motor vehicle on the Middle Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
A 23-year-old female was transported from the Middle Road to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, and later transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to troopers.
