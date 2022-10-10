Politically biased treatment at work has doubled since before the pandemic, according to new research by the Society for Human Resource Management.

About a quarter of U.S. employees say they’ve experienced biased treatment because of their political affiliations — either preferential dealings or undue negative actions on the basis of their political opinions — compared to just 12% of workers in 2019, according to a survey of over 500 Americans conducted by SHRM in late August.

