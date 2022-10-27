Poll watchers are showing up at voting sites with guns

An armed individual dressed in tactical gear at a ballot drop box in Mesa, Ariz., last Friday. Maricopa County Elections Department/TNS

Two people armed with handguns and wearing tactical military gear, balaclavas masking their face and the license plates on their cars covered, stood watch over a ballot drop box during early voting last week in Mesa, Ariz.

This scene, reported by the Maricopa County Elections Department last week, is one that some elections officials and law enforcement fear might spread as believers in Donald Trump’s false claims that a second term as president was stolen from him through voter fraud amp up activity ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

