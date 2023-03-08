Powell: ‘no decision’ made yet on speeding up rate hikes

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, arrives to a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Powell said Tuesday the central bank is likely to lift borrowing costs higher and potentially faster than previously anticipated. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Samuel Corum

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed that policymakers had not yet made up their minds on the size of their interest-rate increase later this month and said it would hinge on incoming data on jobs and inflation.

“We have not made any decision about the March meeting,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday during his second day of testimony before Congress.

