People across southern Lewis County experienced power outages early Wednesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms with high wind moved through the area.
According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, more than 200 customers in the towns of Lewis, West Turin, Leyden and Lyonsdale were still without power as of 6 p.m., however crews continue to work in a number of locations.
While Port Leyden and Lyonsdale customers should be restored by 7 p.m., parts of the town of Lewis may have to wait until 10 p.m.
The storms continued into the Adirondacks with outages following in their paths.
Toppled trees and downed lines were reported across the area beginning at about 1:30 p.m.
Port Leyden, Lyons Falls and Constableville fire departments were mobilized to help clear roads blocked by debris.
