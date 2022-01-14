President Biden nominates Davidson College economics professor to powerful Fed board

President Joe Biden nominated Philip Jefferson, an economist and administrator at Davidson College, to the Federal Reserve’s influential Board of Governors on Friday. If confirmed, he would serve a 14-year term beginning Feb. 1
The president also nominated Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, and Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy secretary of the Treasury under the Obama administration. Raskin would be the Fed’s top banking regulator.
Jefferson would be the fourth Black man to serve on the board. If confirmed, the picks would result in the most diverse board in Fed history.
“We are at a moment of historic economic progress alongside unique economic challenges as we work to drive our recovery forward,” Biden said in a statement.
“This is a moment that calls for sound, independent leadership from the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve,” the president said. “That is why I am proud to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson, who will bring a breadth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the Board of Governors.”
A diverse Fed board
If these nominations are confirmed by the U.S. Senate it will also mark the first time an African American woman has served on the board and the first time three women have served on the board together.
“When we have leaders in the federal government that reflect the diversity of our country, it results in better outcomes for all Americans,” the White House said in a statement. “That is especially true in our economy where too many groups historically have been left behind, or left out altogether.”
The nominations came during a time when many Democrats worry that the president might be blamed for the state of the economy including rising inflation rates.
“Our economy has made enormous progress over the past year, with 6.4 million jobs created and unemployment falling to 3.9% — four years faster than projected,” the White House said. “At the same time, our economy is facing the challenge of price increases that are squeezing families’ budgets.”
The Fed holds significant sway over the American economy by setting the country’s monetary policy.
The White House said Biden is confident that the Federal Reserve will act to provide maximum sustainable employment and price stability and to make sure that price increases do not become entrenched over over a long term.
The Senate needs to confirm the nominations.
In a statement, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, praised Jefferson and the other two nominees.
“Throughout their long, distinguished careers, they’ve proven they understand how our economy works — and who makes it work,” Brown said. “They will also bring important perspectives to the Federal Reserve Board about the economic issues women, Black and brown workers, and rural and industrial communities across the country face.”
