Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey got a warning from Prince Harry the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that the social media platform was being used to plan a riot, the Duke of Sussex said.
“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to Jan. 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” the prince said Tuesday at a virtual panel discussion hosted by Wired. “That email was sent the day before. And then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since.”
Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Dorsey told a congressional hearing in March that he took some responsibility for online organizing that led to the riot.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump falsely disputed the outcome of the 2020 election.
