‘Prisons are bacteria factories’; elderly inmates at most risk

A prisoner in his 70s takes stock of his day in a small cubicle that serves as his home in the geriatric dormitory at the Estelle prison unit at Huntsville, Texas. The sparse furnishings consist of his bunk and a small utility table cluttered with items such as a clock radio, a bottle of hot sauce and a Max Brand Western checked out from the prison library. Courtesy Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Stateline.org/TNS